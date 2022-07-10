Big log earns Guinness World Record plaudit

Rare find: Jatuporn Buruspat, environment ministry permanent secretary, donning a green shirt, observes the longest fossil log with officials, before receiving a certificate from a representative of Guinness World Records on Friday.

A 70-metre petrified log in Tak on Friday earned a Guinness World Record for being the longest fossilised tree trunk in the world.

The log was found in Doi Soi Malai National Park in Ban Tak district in 2003 when it was 72.22 metres long, equivalent to the height of a 20-storey building, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment.

But later the excavation site was flooded, leading to damage to its tip and shortening the length to 69.7 metres.

The ministry believed the petrified wood to be of the Thong Bueng tree species (kempas) commonly found in rainforests, and about 120,000 years old.