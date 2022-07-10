2,004 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths

A girl wears a face mask at Vachirabenjatas Park, or ‘Rot Fai Park’ in Chatuchak district on Saturday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 2,004 more Covid-19 cases and 22 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,084 new cases and 15 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 2,003 local cases and one imported case.

On Saturday, 2,159 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,545,043 Covid-19 cases, including 2,321,608 cases this year, with 4,489,651 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,835 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 91,37 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.