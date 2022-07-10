Section
People affected most by high fuel prices: poll
Thailand
published : 10 Jul 2022 at 11:38

writer: Online Reporters

A vendor sells her wares at Bang Khae fresh market in Bang Khae district on April 17, 2022. Rising inflation, largely due to oil price hikes, has affected people's spending. (Photo: Arnun Cholmahatrakool)
High fuel prices top the expenses that have affected people most in the present situation, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on July 6-8 by telephone interviews with 1,312 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country.

Asked to choose from a list the cost that has affected them the most, the answers varied as follows:

- 32.73% fuel prices;
- 25.79% daily food;
- 13.47% electricity;
- 6.10% cooking gas;
- 3.36% car installment payments;
- 3.18% water;
- 2.79% house installment payments;
- 2.32% equipment or materials for their occupations and textbooks for children;
- 1.79% accomodation rental costs;
- 1.56% none;
- 1.50% public transport;
- 3.05% combined for miscellaneous expenses including for informal debt repayments, medicine and medical supplies, mobile phone charges, the internet charges, clothes and cable TV; and
- 0.04% had no answer or were not interested.

Asked to compare between their monthly income and expenses, 60.06% said they had less income than expenses; 32.62% said they were about the same; and 7.32% said they had more income than expenses.









