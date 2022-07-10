Prayut seeks better human trafficking grade, wants Biden at Apec summit

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha accompanies US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to a meeting at Government House on Sunday. (Government House photo)

Thailand hopes to see its status in the annual US human trafficking report upgraded and would like the US president to attend the Apec summit this year, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday.

The messages were delivered in talks between Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the latter was wrapping up his visit to Bangkok.

Gen Prayut said in the meeting the government hoped the Trafficking in Persons Report issued by the US State Department this year would reflect Thailand's progress on the issue, as the government had placed combatting human trafficking on its national agenda, according to the spokesman.

Thailand submitted this year's progress report to the US early. The kingdom was disappointed last year when Washington dropped the country one notch from Tier 2 to the Tier 2 Watchlist for the first time in four years.

The prime minister also hoped US President Joe Biden would attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit later this year in Bangkok, Mr Thanakorn said. Thailand will closely cooperate in transferring the chairmanship of Apec to the US next year, he added.

Gen Prayut also welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to foster a closer relationship in talks at the Foreign Ministry between Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Mr Blinken.