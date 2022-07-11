Two held for robbing Singaporean

Two men were arrested at their homes in Bangkok for allegedly detaining a foreign businessman and robbing him of a luxury car and other valuables worth 4.5 million baht last month, police said.

Tharit na Phatthalung, 26, and Petch Boonvong, 44, were apprehended separately at their houses in Bang Rak and Lat Phrao districts on Saturday shortly after police obtained warrants for their arrest.

The pair are accused of collaborating with five others in threatening a Singaporean with a gun as they forced him out of an entertainment venue in the Huai Kwang area and robbed him.

According to police, the group left with the victim's Porsche and valuables estimated at 4.5 million baht. The incident took place on the night of June 22.

The businessman filed a complaint with police who obtained the warrants for the pair's arrest on July 9.

Quoting the victim, police said the man had known Mr Petch for five years and had socialised with him before he was introduced to Mr Tharit. On the night of the incident, the pair asked to borrow some money to pay off gambling debts, police said.

During questioning, Mr Petch denied he had gambling debts and insisted he left the venue before the incident. Police said they were still trying to locate the Porsche but that it was likely with the operator of a gambling website.

Mr Tharit is a son of Thitinart na Phatthalung, author of the once-popular Khem Tid Chiwit (The Life Compass) book while Mr Petch is an executive of PRX Co, the developer of PRX Metaverse.