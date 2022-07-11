Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region

A ferry approaches a pier in Don Sak district of Surat Thani province. (File photo)

SURAT THANI: All island ferry services were halted as ships and boats were ordered to remain ashore until at least Tuesday as storms whipped up high seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

The ban covered ferry services from Surat Thani to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao and from Koh Tao to Chumphon.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Monday that the suspension of services was a safety precaution as the Meteorological Department issued a storms and rough seas warning for the gulf.

"All ships are ordered not to leave districts located on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, including ferries," the order said. It was in force until 5am on Tuesday.

The weather office said waves up to three metres high were expected in the southern region until Thursday.

The department's forecast is for rain, sometimes heavy, in most parts of the country, including Bangkok and adjacent provinces, until Thursday.