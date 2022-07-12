Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1,679 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths
Thailand
General

1,679 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths

published : 12 Jul 2022 at 07:49

writer: Online Reporters

Lots of people arrive at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination on Monday when the country logged 1,679 new Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital and 23 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Lots of people arrive at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination on Monday when the country logged 1,679 new Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital and 23 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 23 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,679 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 24 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,811 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Monday morning.

All the 1,679 new cases were local cases.

On Monday, 2,115 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,617 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,076 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,548,533 Covid-19 cases, including 2,325,098 this year, with 4,494,034 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,882 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,184 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

Call for more state promotion of ethanol

The Tapioca Ethanol Association is urging energy policymakers to promote more use of cassava-based ethanol in order to help motorists cope with high fuel bills.

08:00
Thailand

1,679 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths

The country registered 23 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,679 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

07:49
Property

Costs, inflation put property demand at risk

The property market will continue to be challenged by inflation, higher development costs, and rising interest rates in the second half, which will take a toll on housing demand.

06:38