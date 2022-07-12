1,679 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths

Lots of people arrive at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination on Monday when the country logged 1,679 new Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital and 23 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 23 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,679 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 24 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,811 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Monday morning.

All the 1,679 new cases were local cases.

On Monday, 2,115 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,617 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,076 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,548,533 Covid-19 cases, including 2,325,098 this year, with 4,494,034 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,882 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,184 so far this year.