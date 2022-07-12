Storm winds batter southern villages, orchards

Branches stripped from fruit trees litter the ground after a morning of fierce storms in a village in Phrom Khiri district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Tuesday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Strong storm winds caused extensive damage to this southern province on Tuesday, destroying homes and knocking down fruit and rubber trees, especially in Phrom Khiri district.

The storm started early in the morning and continued into the afternoon, and was particularly fierce in a valley containing many villages in tambons Phrom Lok and Thon Hong of Phrom Khiri.



Many durian, mangostene and rubber trees were blown down. Houses were damaged, some of them destroyed, as residents evacuated to safe areas.



Electricity was cut off to villages as power poles were brought down by falling trees.



Total damage to homes, orchards and rubber plantations had yet to be assessed.



Puangpen Thongsamak, of Moo 5 village in tambon Phrom Lok, said the storm began about 5.30am and continued into the afternoon.



She described the storm as the worst she could remember in 40 years.



Kriangsak Rakthongsri, the Phrom Khiri district chief, said assessment of the damage had begun.

He would file an urgent report to the governor and ask him to declare the district a disaster zone so that assistance could be delivered as quickly as possible.