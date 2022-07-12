Section
Robbery suspects freed on bail
Robbery suspects freed on bail

published : 12 Jul 2022 at 21:31

writer: Post Reporters

Three men, including the son of a well-known motivational speaker, charged with detaining a foreign businessman and robbing him of a luxury car and other valuables worth 4.5-million-baht last month were freed on bail on Tuesday, police said.

Tharit na Phatthalung, 26, and Petch Boonvong, 44, were apprehended separately at their houses in Bang Rak and Lat Phrao districts on Saturday shortly after police obtained warrants for their arrest. A third man, Thobthong Boonlong, has also been charged along with the two men. 

The trio are accused of collaborating with four others in threatening a Singaporean with a gun as they forced him out of an entertainment venue in the Huai Kwang area and robbed him.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Court released all three men on bail. Bails for Mr Tharit and Mr Petch were set for one million baht each and Mr Thobthong for 500,000 baht. 

All three are barred from leaving the country and both Mr Tharit and Mr Petch must wear electronic monitoring bracelets. 

Mr Petch is the son of Thitinart Na Phatthalung, a well-known motivational speaker and author of the once-popular Khem Tid Chiwit (The Life Compass) book while Mr Petch is an executive of PRX Co, the developer of PRX Metaverse.

