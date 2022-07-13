Section
2,391 new Covid cases, 25 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 13 Jul 2022 at 07:50

writer: Online Reporters

People are guided through the process of Covid-19 vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on July 6. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The country registered 25 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,391 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 23 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,679 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Tuesday morning.

All the 2,391 new cases were local cases.

On Tuesday, 1,901 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,082 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,617 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,550,924 Covid-19 cases, including 2,327,489 this year, with 4,495,935 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,907 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,209 so far this year.

