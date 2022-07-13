Migrant worker killed, 10 injured in Songkhla crash

The wrecked minibus lies in a ditch after being hit by a truck while attempting to make a U-turn on Kanchanawanich road in Songkhla's Sadao district on Tuesday evening. One Myanmar worker was killed and 10 injured. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: One Myanmar worker was killed and 10 injured when the minibus they were in was hit by a trailer truck while making a U-turn in Sadao district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred about 5.35pm in front of the Sadao Rubber Industry factory on Kanchanawanich road.

Witnesses said the minibus was carrying 11 Myanmar workers, all women. The driver intended to make a U-turn in front of the company building when the vehicle was hit on the right side by a trailer truck loaded with containers.

The workers were on their way to make merit at Wat Hua Thanon in Sadao district, to mark Asanha Bucha.

The truck slammed into the mini-bus, which was hurled into a roadside ditch by the impact.

The bus driver, Hemmarat Chaithongkaew, escaped with only minor injuries. One Myanmar worker was killed and 10 others injured, four of them seriously.

The truck driver, Thammarong Tongkim, 39, said he was in the far right lane and the minibus cut suddenly in front of him as the driver went to enter the U-turn.

Police were examining security camera recordings of the crash before deciding what charges to lay.