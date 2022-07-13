Embarassed AIS offers redress for live-match outage

Goal-front action during Tuesday night's friendly between English Premier League football clubs Liverpool and Manchester United at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Embarrassed telecom operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) has apologised for the outage during its live-stream of the Liverpool-Manchester United match in Bangkok on Tuesday night, and is offering customers limit free services as compensation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, AIS said the signal outage of the live match broadcast on its over-the-top platform AIS Play was caused by the overwhelming number of viewers.

It apologised and announced an additional live-streaming channel for viewers, via ais.th/live.

In a second statement later in the day, AIS repeated its apology and offered temporary free services as compensation.

The offer involves one free day of content services, 10 gigabytes of free internet-based data transmission for one day, or 100 minutes of free voice calls, depending on the subscriber's service package.