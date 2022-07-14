Section
2,257 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths
published : 14 Jul 2022 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

People wear face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 while attending a ceremony to mark Asarnha Bucha Day on Wednesday at Phutthamonthon Buddhist park in Nakhon Pathom province. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
There were 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,257 new cases admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday.

This compared with 25 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,391 cases admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, as reported on Wednesday.

As of midnight Wednesday, a total of 24,191 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 24,082 the previous day), including 10,288 in hospitals (up from 10,154). Among the remainder, 1,123 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 1,032) and 12,746 in home/community isolation (down from 12,865).

Of those in hospital, 770 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 776) and 337 dependent on ventilators (up from 333).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,120 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Of the 2,257 new cases admitted to hospitals over the 24 hours, there were 2,256 cases in the general population and one imported case.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,553,181 Covid-19 cases, including 2,329,746 this year, with 4,498,055 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,935 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,237 so far this year.

