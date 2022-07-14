Cyclist, 71, killed by truck in Korat

A 71-year-old cyclist's bicycle lies on the side of the road on the Mittraparb highway in Sikhiu district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Thursday morning. The rider was killed when hit by a truck. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 71-year-old cyclist was hit by a truck and died on a road in Sikhiu district during his daily ride early on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred on Bangkok-bound Mittraparb highway near Ban Lad Khao weighing station, and was reported to police at 4.40am.

Police and rescue workers sent to scene reported finding Thawat Phamorn, 71, of Ban Nong Han in tambon Nong Ya Khao, in Sikhiu district, lying dead on the side of the road. He was wearing a safety helmet. A truck was parked nearby, and a damaged bicycle lay on the road, along with pieces from the truck's broken indicator light.

Local residents told police Mr Thawat rode his bicycle along the road on his daily exercise every morning.

Truck driver Phanom Wongsanao, 37, of Sakon Nakhon province’s Phanna Nikhom district, said he was delivering a load of mushroom spawn from Sakon Nakhon to Nakhon Si Thammarat and had left a petrol station less than one kilometre down the road.

According to Mr Phanom, the cyclist suddenly veered into his truck's path. He had no chance of stopping and hit the bike. Mr Phanom stopped and immediately called police.

The dead cyclist was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.