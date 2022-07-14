Section
Chat group administrator charged with disseminating child porn
Thailand
General

Chat group administrator charged with disseminating child porn

published : 14 Jul 2022 at 17:52

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police arrest Siri Prueprang, 52, at a house in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan on Wednesday evening. (Photo supplied)
Police arrest Siri Prueprang, 52, at a house in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan on Wednesday evening. (Photo supplied)

Cybercrime police arrested the administrator of a Line chat group for allegedly disseminating sex videos featuring a nine-year-old girl whose mother pimped her and sold the clips.

Siri Prueprang, 52, was arrested at a house in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Wednesday evening on charges of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography and putting it into a computer system, Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klayklueng, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), said on Thursday.

The arrest came after police widened their probe into a case involving a 25-year-old mother who pimped her nine-year-old daughter and sold videos of men with the girl, Pol Lt Gen Kornchai said.

Ms Chantra (surname withheld to protect the child) was arrested at her house in Don Phut district of Saraburi province on Monday night. She was charged with procuring a girl aged 15 years or less into the flesh trade, colluding in the abuse of a minor and illegal possession of pornographic material.

Two alleged customers -Chakhif Chuenchob, 58, and Thotsaphon Kaensawat, 33 -also arrested on Monday. They were charged with colluding in child molestation, sexually abusing a girl aged below 13, and possessing pornographic material.

The CCIB chief said investigators found out that videos of the girl were distributed via a Line chat group.

They then joined the group and compiled evidence to support an application to the Samut Prakan Provincial Court to arrest Mr Siri, administrator of the chat group.  The seized from him, as evidence, a mobile phone used for committing the alleged offences, Pol Lt Gen Kornchai said.

