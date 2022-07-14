Three arrested for inflating price of digital lottery tickets

Section
Thailand
General

published : 14 Jul 2022 at 17:59

writer: Chalit Poomruang

Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn explains the case at Nakhon Sawan police head office on Thursday. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)
NAKHON SAWAN: A man and two women were arrested for allegedly selling digital lottery tickets at inflated prices, even though the Government Lottery Office introduced the scheme to end the overpricing of tickets.

Thitirat Nakchaiwatana, 45, his girlfriend and his younger sister were arrested for offering 13 government lottery tickets, with three numbers, at 100 baht each, assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said at Nakhon Sawan police headquarters on Thursday.

The legal price is 80 baht.

The suspects live in Takhli district. The women's names were not released.

The GLO has been selling millions of lottery tickets online per draw since last month to combat the scourge of vendors selling physical tickets at the inflated price of 100 baht and often more. 

Pol Lt Gen Surachate said the three people bought 13 tickets online from the GLO at 80 baht each and offered to resell them at 100 baht each via the Facebook account of Mr Thitirat. Photos of the tickets, for the June 16 draw, were posted on the account.

"They violated the law by selling lottery tickets at an inflated price and buyers risked being cheated because they did not have the legal right of possessing the tickets," Pol Lt Gen Surachate said. 

