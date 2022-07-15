Police seize 2,100 guns

A large number of blank-firing guns, air rifles and cartridges are laid out on tables after being seized in Bangkok. Varuth Hirunyatheb

More than 2,100 blank-firing guns and large quantities of cartridges slated for online sale have been seized from two locations in Bangkok, according to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

The CCIB raided a shop in Saphan Sung district and a house in Lat Krabang district on Tuesday and confiscated 2,103 blank-firing guns, 142 pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) air rifles, 82,450 rounds of blank gun cartridges and 410 boxes of PCP air rifle bullets, said Pol Maj Gen Chuchat Thareechat, CCIB deputy commissioner, at a press conference on Thursday.

Blank-firing guns can be used for self-defence and as starting pistols in competitions. Pol Maj Gen Chuchat said they can be modified to fire real bullets.

He said the two locations were used to store the guns and bullets as they were sold online to customers.

Police also arrested a man identified only as Sitthipoj, 50, in connection with the guns.

He has been charged with possessing and selling weapons and cartridges without permission and trying to conceal them.

Pol Maj Gen Chuchat said a lot of guns that police seize in many violent incidents involving young people are ordered online.