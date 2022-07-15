Honeymooner, rescuer both drown at Phuket beach

Tourist police and hotel staff on Kata Noi beach, where two tourists drowned on Thursday evening. (Tourist police photo)

PHUKET: Two tourists drowned in the turbulent sea at Kata Noi beach on Thursday evening - a British honeymooner and a Thai man with a family who tried to save him.

Ali Mian, 34, had arrived in Thailand with his new wife on July 9. They checked in at the Katathani hotel in Phuket in tambon Karon of Muang district on Tuesday.

The man who died trying to save him was Surasit Ponglaohaphan, 55. He checked in at the same hotel with his wife and son on Thursday.

Pol Lt Col Ekachai Siri, a tourist police inspector, said the double tragedy happened at Kata Noi beach about 5pm on Thursday, shortly after lifeguards had warned tourists not to swim there because of the strong waves. Red flags were also erected along the 850-metre beach, warning against swimming in the strong monsoon sea.

Mian went swimming anyway and got into difficulties first. Surasit, who was swimming nearby, tried to help him. Instead, both men drowned in the strong current.

Lifeguards pulled them both ashore and they were rushed to Chalong Hospital, where they were officially pronounced dead.

Five other tourists were safely rescued from the sea off Patong and Kata beaches on Thursday.