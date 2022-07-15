Southern army chief, 6 others hurt in helicopter crash landing

A rescue team lifts injured passengers from the crashed army helicopter in Thepha district of Songkhla on Friday morning. The 4th Army commander was among those injured, but has only minor injuries, a spokesman said. (Photo supplied/ Wassana Nanuam)

The commander of the 4th Army Region and six other soldiers were injured when an army helicopter crashed into a tree during an emergency landing in Thepha district of Songkhla on Friday morning.

Col Pramote Prom-in, 4th Army spokesman, said the Black Hawk helicopter carrying Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, the commander of the 4th Army region, developed engine trouble on departing from Senanarong military camp in Hat Yai district of Songkhla, en route to Sirindhorn camp in Pattani's Yarang district.

The pilot made an emergency landing in Thepha district. As the helicopter landed it hit a tree.

The helicopter was carrying the 4th army commander, two pilots, two technicians, another soldier and a photographer, the spokesman said.

All seven on board were injured and were taken to Thepha Hospital. A helicopter was beng sent to transfer them to Songklangarind Hospital, Col Pramote said.

Lt Gen Kriangkrai sustained only minor injuries, he said.

Thai media reported that the hecicopter crash landed at Khlong Yor village in tambon Wang Yai of Thepha district.