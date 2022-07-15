Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hat Yai-Padang Besar train resumes after 2 years
Thailand
General

Hat Yai-Padang Besar train resumes after 2 years

Connections to Malaysia available once more in border town after long Covid shutdown

published : 15 Jul 2022 at 18:54

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

People take photos with the Padang Besar station sign in Sadao district of Songkhla on Friday. Padang Besar has two stations, one located in Thailand and the other across the border in Malaysia. (Photo by Assawin Pakkawan)
People take photos with the Padang Besar station sign in Sadao district of Songkhla on Friday. Padang Besar has two stations, one located in Thailand and the other across the border in Malaysia. (Photo by Assawin Pakkawan)

Train services have resumed from Hat Yai to the border town of Padang Besar for onward travel into Malaysia after a Covid-linked closure that lasted more than two years.

The State Railway of Thailand said regular services for local trains from Hat Yai in Songkhla to tambon Padang Besar in Sadao district of the same province started on Friday.

The SRT provides two daily trains, one each in the morning and afternoon, on the route. It connects with trains in Malaysia to Penang and Kuala Lumpur.

The local train connecting the two destinations was suspended more than two years ago when the coronavirus bagged to ravage the two countries.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Arnuparb quits Move Forward over harassment allegations

Arnuparb Tarntong resigned from the Move Forward Party on Friday after being accused of sexually harassing young women in his home.

19:47
Thailand

Hat Yai-Padang Besar train resumes after 2 years

Train services have resumed from Hat Yai to the border town of Padang Besar for onward travel into Malaysia after a Covid-linked closure that lasted more than two years.

18:54
Thailand

Body of missing Canadian found in Pattaya

The decomposing body of a missing 79-year-old Canadian man was found in a field behind a hotel in Pattaya on Friday.

18:43