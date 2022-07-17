2,028 Covid hospitalisations, 18 deaths as true numbers unreported

Shoppers walk round the famous Chatuchak weekend market at night after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration eased Covid-19 restrictions, on Sunday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A further 2,028 Covid-19 patients were admitted to medical facilities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning - the government is no longer reporting the number of positive tests, in an apparent attempt to 'endemicise' the disease - while another 18 people lost their lives due to coronavirus-related complications.

This compared with 2,025 new hospital admissions and 20 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

All the new infections resulting in admission to medical facilties were reportedly transmitted inside Thailand's borders.

On Saturday, 2,578 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, a total of 23,299 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 10,691 in hospitals, 951 in hospitel facilities and 11,640 in home/community isolation, according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospital, 785 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation and 352 dependent on ventilators.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 140.71 million doses administered as of Saturday. The government said 82.0% of the population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine, 76.7% at least two shots and 43.6% at least one booster shot.

On Saturday alone, 40,395 vaccine doses were administered — 2,168 as a first shot, 3,773 as a second shot and 34,454 as a booster shot.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,559,029 Covid-19 cases, including 2,335,594 cases this year, with 4,504,734 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,006 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,298 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 642,743 in 24 hours to 567.15 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 916 to 6.38 million.