2,028 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 17 Jul 2022 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

Shoppers walk in the famous Chatuchak weekend market at night after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration eased Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
The country registered 2,028 more Covid-19 cases and 18 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,025 new cases and 20 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

All new infections were local cases.

On Saturday, 2,578 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,559,029 Covid-19 cases, including 2,335,594 cases this year, with 4,504,734 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,006 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,298 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

