Chadchart determined all city public activities will go ahead

Bangkok residents enjoy an open-air movie screening at Lan Khon Muang ground in front of City Hall on July 7. Health officials are worried that public events attracting large crowds will spread Covid-19. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

All activities slated for Bangkok will continue but attendees must strictly follow the rules to curb the spread of Covid-19, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday.

Mr Chadchart said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) took the advice of the Public Health Ministry, amid concerns of a possible spike in cases caused by the two new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

City Hall would ask people attending events to observe social distancing and wear face masks all the time, he said. However, all activities planned by by the BMA would continue because the Covid situation was now less severe.

"I believe that life must go on. There is no need to shut down (activities) in the present situation because the spread of the virus this time will be less severe than the previous spikes," he said.

Mr Chadchart was speaking before attending a key meeting with the ministry to prepare for a new surge. He participated in the talks in a virtual format due to a clash of engagements on his schedule.

Health permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Sunday the ministry would tell the Bangkok governor to limit events because large gatherings could spread the coronavirus.

One of the big events planned for this month is a competition of marching bands between schools in Nakhon Ratchasima and Bangkok. The programme is set for July 31 at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre.

Ratchasima Witthayalai and Suranaree Witthaya schools in the northeastern province will do battle with Suthiwararam and Wachirathamsatit schools in Bangkok.

Mr Chadchart said City Hall would consider a bigger venue for the event for health safety. Antigen tests would be mandatory for the concerts, he said.