2,424 new Covid cases, 25 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 22 Jul 2022 at 07:52

updated: 22 Jul 2022 at 12:10

writer: Online Reporters

People arrive for Covid-19 vaccination at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
There were 25 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,424 new cases admitted to hospitals on Thursday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday.

This compared with 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,886 cases admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, as reported on Thursday.

As of midnight Thursday, a total of 24,028 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 23,445 the previous day), including 11,624 in hospitals (up from 11,547). Among the remainder, 474 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 675) and 11,889 in home/community isolation (up from 11,196).

Of those in hospital, 868 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 854) and 393 dependent on ventilators (up from 382).

The 24-hour period also saw 1,816 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

All the 2,424 new cases admitted to hospitals over the 24 hours were local cases.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,570,885 Covid-19 cases, including 2,347,450 this year, with 4,515,759 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,098 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,400 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 836,482 in 24 hours to 572.51 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,603 to 6.40 million.

The United States had the most cases at 91.94 million, up 100,711, and the most deaths at 1.05 million, up 251.

