2,578 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,578 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths

published : 23 Jul 2022 at 08:19

writer: Online Reporters

A vendor sorts vegetables in front of a table fan at Khlong Toei fresh market on Tuesday. More people shop at fresh markets after the government eased Covid-19 restrictions. (AFP photo)
The country registered 2,578 more Covid-19 cases and 29 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 2,424 new cases and 25 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

There were 2,577 local cases and one imported case.

On Friday, 1,877 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,573,463 Covid-19 cases, including 2,350,028 cases this year, with 4,517,636 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,127 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,429 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.


