Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BMA food centre plan hits snag
Thailand
General

BMA food centre plan hits snag

Hawkers won't give up old slots

published : 24 Jul 2022 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Nontipat Bangwaek

Street food in Yaowarat draws tourists to Bangkok's Chinatown. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Street food in Yaowarat draws tourists to Bangkok's Chinatown. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Street food vendors have expressed mixed feelings about the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) plan to relocate them to new hawker centres in the capital to better manage them.

The Bangkok Post recently spoke to some vendors to get their perspective on the matter after Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt earlier this month unveiled the BMA's plan.

Mr Chadchart recently inspected pavements outside Phran Nok Market, one of 31 locations the BMA is looking to turn into a hawker centre.

During his visit, he said the city needs to set aside areas for street vendors to provide residents with affordable meals.

He said residents support the creation of hawker centres as they would benefit both sellers and customers.

A 36-year-old grilled pork vendor who went by Paweena told the Bangkok Post she has been selling her products for years and disagrees with Mr Chadchart's decision.

She is worried she will lose her regular customers at nearby offices.

Most are blue-collar workers who like buying her products during afternoon breaks and after work, she said.

"The authorities can only force the street vendors to move to arranged areas but they can't do that to the regular customers," she said.

"There's no guarantee that customers shopping around in the designated area will enjoy my pork the way my regular customers do," she said.

The same goes for Mhoo, a 59-year-old pad thai seller.

Apart from facing the same issue surrounding regular customers, Ms Mhoo is afraid rent at a new place will be unaffordable compared with the one she currently occupies, despite Mr Chadchart's promise that rent will be affordable in a new place.

"Office workers [regular customers] won't go to the new places set up for street vendors as we do not know how far away the centres will be from worksites," she said.

"I also have no idea how cheap [rent] will be. All I know is the current rent is the cheapest I can find in this neighbourhood," she said.

Meanwhile, two lottery ticket and pancake vendors named Wan and Sommai, in their mid-40s, said they would not willingly comply with the authorities as they live in the same area where they hawk their wares now. Moving would not be convenient for them.

However, despite their disagreement on relocation, some vendors offered alternative solutions to Mr Chadchart so officials can better manage hawkers.

Ms Mhoo said instead of moving old street vendors away from their areas, the Bangkok governor should put new street vendors there, as they do not yet have regular customers, and the centres could serve them better.

The area she currently occupies is teeming with street vendors who have been there for a long time, she said.

The authorities could instead help rearrange spaces for pedestrians and hawkers, she said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Injured Dutch tourist safely brought down from Koh Phangan mountain

SURAT THANI: A tourist from the Netherlands, who accidentally broke his left ankle while on a mountain trek in the island district of Koh Phangan on Saturday, was brought down to safety by rescuers late in the night, officials said.

11:07
Sports

Boxer dies after Muay Thai fight

Panphet Phadungchai, a Thai boxer, who suffered a brain injury in a knockout loss to Anthony TFC, a Thai-style or Muay Thai boxer from France, at a Fighter X Show at the Thupatemi Air Force boxing stadium on July 15, died on Saturday at 7.30pm.

10:23
Thailand

Liverpool is most popular to Thai football fans: Poll

Liverpool is most popular to the Thai fans over other football teams in the English Premier League, followed closely behind by Manchester United, according to a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

09:59