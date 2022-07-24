Rise in Covid deaths, severe cases

People queue to get vaccinated at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 2,390 more Covid-19 in-patients and 29 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning, with the number of deaths and severe cases gradually rising over the past week.

The new numbers compared with 2,578 new cases and 29 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

All the new infections reported on Sunday were transmitted inside Thailand.

As of Saturday, 24,702 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 12,290 in hospitals. The remainder included 279 in hospitel facilities and 12,102 in home or community isolation, according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospital, 874 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation - 409 of them dependent on ventilators.

On Saturday, 2,358 Covid-19 patients were discharged from treatment facilities after recovering from the coronavirus.

The department said the number of deaths gradually rose from 18 reported on Monday to 23 reported on Sunday, while the average number of new in-patients remained stable at around 2,200 during the same period. The number of people with lung inflammation increased from 786 to 874, while the number of patients relying on ventilators was up from 349 to 409.

(Screenshot from https://covid19.who.int/region/searo/country/th)

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 141.18 million doses administered as of Saturday. The government said 82.1% of the population have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, 76.8% at least two shots and 44.1% at least one booster shot.

On Saturday alone, 146,050 vaccine doses were administered — 13,297 as a first shot, 35,975 as a second shot and 96,778 as a booster shot.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,575,853 Covid-19 cases, including 2,352,418 cases this year, with 4,519,994 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,157 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,459 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 1704,813 in 24 hours to 574.54 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,029 to 6.40 million.