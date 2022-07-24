Liverpool is most popular to Thai football fans: Poll

Liverpool is most popular to the Thai fans over other football teams in the English Premier League, followed closely behind by Manchester United, according to a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on July 18-21 by telephone interviews with 2,500 people aged 15 up of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country.



A majority of the respondents, 68.84%, when asked whether they follow the English Premier League games, said "no" and 31.16% (779) said "yes".



Of the 779 who said "yes", 82.67% watch the games occasionally and 17.33% said they are regular followers.



Asked to name their most favourite team in the 2022-2023 season, the answers are:



- 31.32% Liverpool;

- 30.42% Manchester United;

- 9.37% Chelsea;

- 3.85% Arsenal;

- 2.95% Manchester City;

- 2.82% Leicester City;

- 1.16% Fulham;

- 2.83% combined named Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United; Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, New Castle United, Leeds United, Southampton, Brentford and Aston Villa.



The rest, 15.28%, do not favour any particular team.



Regarding the teams in Thai League 1, 70.40% of the respondents said they do not follow the games and 29.60% (740) said they do.



Of the 740 of those who follow the games, 90.41% watch the games occasionally and only 9.59% are regular followers.



Asked to name their most favourite team in the 2022-2023 season, the answers are:



- 32.43% Buriram United;

- 11.49% Muang Thong United;

- 6.49% Port FC;

- 4.73% Chonburi FC;

- 2.97% BG Pathum United;

- 2.70% Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC;

- 2.16% Leo Chiangrai United;

- 1.62% Khon Kaen United;

- 4.19% combined named Ratchaburi Mitrpol FC, Nongbua Pitchaya FC, True Bangkok United; Sukhothai FC, PT Prachuap FC; Lampang FC, Lamphun Warriors and Police Tero FC.



The rest, 31.22%, said they do not favour any particular team.

