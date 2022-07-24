Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nigerian monkeypox patient can stay in Cambodia, says Anutin
Thailand
General

Nigerian monkeypox patient can stay in Cambodia, says Anutin

published : 24 Jul 2022 at 16:07

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran and online reporters

The symptoms on the face of the Nigerian monkeypox patient are displayed on a slide during a media briefing in Phuket on Friday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
The symptoms on the face of the Nigerian monkeypox patient are displayed on a slide during a media briefing in Phuket on Friday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has indicated there are no plans for Thailand to seek the return of the Nigerian monkeypox patient from Cambodia.

Mr Anutin said on Sunday he expected the patient to receive treatment in Cambodia. "It's good to see him treated there," he said, adding he expected his condition would improve.

The patient is being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Phen, according to the Khmer Times.

The 27-year-old Nigerian, whose name is still withheld by Thai authorities, left Phuket before two lab tests conducted on Monday and Tuesday confirmed the country's first monkeypox case.

He was not at his condominium at Patong beach in Kathu district of Phuket on Monday when health personnel went to take him to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment following the first lab test result.

The patient crossed the border in Sa Kaeo to Cambodia on Friday and was arrested at a market in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

He could be charged with overstaying in Thailand if authorities wanted Cambodia to hand him over. He entered Thailand on Oct 21 and stayed at Patong beach.

The Khmer Times on Sunday said Cambodian authorities urged people in direct contact with him to conduct self-isolation to prevent a possible spread of monkeypox in families. They should contact authorities immediately if they showed symptoms.

In Phuket, provincial public health chief Dr Kusak Kukiatkul said 19 people were considered a high-risk group due to their close contact with the patient.

Health officials were waiting for lab tests from 17 of them, while tests on two people were negative, he added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore

COLOMBO: A rights group documenting alleged abuses in Sri Lanka has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore's attorney general, seeking the arrest of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role in the South Asian nation's decades-long civil war.

18:36
World

China launches second of 3 space station modules

China on Sunday launched the second of three modules needed to complete its new space station, state media reported, the latest step in Beijing's ambitious space programme.

18:24
Thailand

Body of Belgian tourist found in Chiang Mai river

The body of a Belgian tourist swept away during a whitewater rafting adventure in Chiang Mai was found on Sunday.

18:03