Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1,740 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths
Thailand
General

1,740 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

published : 25 Jul 2022 at 07:54

writer: Online Reporters

A nurse vaccinates an elderly woman against Covid-19 at the Central Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Sunday. The Public Health Ministry is urging about 2 million unvaccinated elderly to receive a jab amid the current spread of the disease. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
A nurse vaccinates an elderly woman against Covid-19 at the Central Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Sunday. The Public Health Ministry is urging about 2 million unvaccinated elderly to receive a jab amid the current spread of the disease. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,740 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 30 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,390 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Sunday morning.

All the new 1,740 cases were local cases.

On Sunday, 2,425 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,985 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,702 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,577,593 Covid-19 cases, including 2,354,158 this year, with 4,522,419 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,189 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,491 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

City tenants applaud court ruling

The long-running dispute involving the owners of a luxury condominium in Bangkok, known as The Sukhothai Residences, has taken a step forward with a ruling from the Supreme Court.

08:11
Thailand

Army, RID to help dredge city canals

As part of the government's efforts to bolster the capital's flood defences, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is seeking help from the army and Royal Irrigation Department to dredge the Lat Phrao and Saen Saeb canals.

08:00
Thailand

1,740 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

The country registered 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,740 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

07:54