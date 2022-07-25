1,740 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

A nurse vaccinates an elderly woman against Covid-19 at the Central Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Sunday. The Public Health Ministry is urging about 2 million unvaccinated elderly to receive a jab amid the current spread of the disease. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,740 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 30 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,390 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Sunday morning.

All the new 1,740 cases were local cases.

On Sunday, 2,425 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,985 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,702 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,577,593 Covid-19 cases, including 2,354,158 this year, with 4,522,419 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,189 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,491 so far this year.