Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Contraband ganja seized on Mekong bank
Thailand
General

Contraband ganja seized on Mekong bank

published : 25 Jul 2022 at 16:19

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

The 200 kilogrammes of dried marijuana seized in Nakhon Phanom's Tha Uthen district on Sunday night, on display in front of Border Patrol Police Company 237 headquarters. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
The 200 kilogrammes of dried marijuana seized in Nakhon Phanom's Tha Uthen district on Sunday night, on display in front of Border Patrol Police Company 237 headquarters. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Border patrol police seized about 200 kilogrammes of contraband marijuana from the Mekong river bank and arrested a man allegedly looking to pick it up, in Tha Uthen district late on Sunday night.

Pol Col Chalermchai Srithong, commander of Border Patrol Police Company 237, said a BPP team on patrol along the Mekong river found five sacks containing altogether 200 slabs of dried marijuana, each of 1kg, on the bank near Moo 7 village in tambon Chaiburi.

They also arrested Chirawut Sastrachai, 22, of Tha Uthen district.

Mr Chirawut was found waiting nearby after the marijuana was delivered by a long-tail boat to the Thai side of the river, he said.

The suspect allegedly confessed he was being paid 10,000 baht to move the marijuana further inside the country, taking the advantage of marijuana having been removed from the narcotics list.

In this case, he would be charged only with violating the Customs Act, the Plant Breeding Act and the Plant Quarantine Act, Pol Col Chalermchai said. He would be liable for a fine and/or a prison term up to 10 years

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Bus plunges into Kenyan river valley, 34 dead

NAIROBI: Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday.

18:05
Thailand

Bank robber flees with B160,000 in Phuket

PHUKET: A man armed with a revolver held up a Bangkok Bank branch at the Lotus department store in Rawai area of Muang district on Monday and fled with 160,000 baht.

16:49
Thailand

Contraband ganja seized on Mekong bank

NAKHON PHANOM: Border patrol police seized about 200 kilogrammes of contraband marijuana from the Mekong river bank and arrested a man allegedly looking to pick it up, in Tha Uthen district late on Sunday night.

16:19