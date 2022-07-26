Dam release spurs flood warnings

A community near the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province is flooded in September last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Riverside residents in 11 provinces are being told to closely monitor water levels and prepare for possible flooding as the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) will discharge more water from Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat to accommodate runoff from the North.

The warning, issued by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, is for Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Phathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Bangkok. It was triggered by the RID's plan to discharge water from the Chao Phraya dam at a rate of 850 to 1,000 cubic metres (m³) per second to accommodate heavy rain and runoff from the North which is predicted to flow at a rate of 1,050-1,150 m³ per second tomorrow.

The discharge rate will raise the water level downstream by 60-80 centimetres. If there is more water from the North, the amount of water flowing from the Chao Phraya dam will exceed 1,000 m³ per second from tomorrow onward.

Those living along the banks of Chao Phraya River and in low-lying areas outside flood embankments are being urged to keep a close watch on water levels and move their belongings to high grounds.

Local authorities are also being instructed to strengthen flood embankments and dispatch officials and equipment -- such as water pumps and rescue boats -- to help those that could be affected by floods.

Meanwhile, residents in Nakhon Ratchasima are also being urged to brace for possible inundation as water levels in the province's reservoirs are dangerously high.

Governor Vichien Chantaranothai said a flood alert has been sent to those living close to rivers because all reservoirs hold large amounts of water and more rain is predicted this week.

Mr Vichien further said the water level in five medium-sized reservoirs exceeds holding capacity and the excessive water is being discharged into waterways under close supervision to avoid flooding farms and riverside communities. The governor said the province's four large reservoirs -- Lam Takhong, Lam Phraphloeng, Lam Mun Bon and Lam Sae -- are holding water at about 60% of storage capacity.

Deputy director-general of RID Taweesak Tanadechopol also warned that due to the effects of the monsoon trough over the Northern, Northeastern and upper Central regions of Thailand and strong Southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea, there will be heavy rain over the upper part of the country, which will result in a further influx of water into the Chao Phraya River Basin in the coming days which will heighten flood risks along the river.