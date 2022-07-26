Man arrested for Phuket bank robbery

Police arrested Wiwat Chailiam, second right, at a house in Phuket's Karon area late Monday afternoon. Mr Wiwat was suspected of robbing Bangkok Bank's Rawai branch of 160,000 baht around noon. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man for the armed robbery of the Bangkok Bank Rawai branch, in the Lotus department store mall in Muang district, on Monday.

The robber threatened staff with a revolver and made off with 160,000 baht in cash shortly after midday.

Provincial police chief Pol Maj Gen Sermpan Sirikong announced the arrest on Tuesday.

He said security camera recordings showed the man fleeing on a red Honda Wave motorcycle with the licence plate covered with a plastic bag.



From the department store, he turned left into Soi Suksan 1, heading in the direction of Kata and Karon.



Police investigators found the motorcycle parked at a house. They learned that it had recently been used by Wiwat Chailiam, 43, who lived in Karon area.



With the security camera recordings and other evidence, police obtained a court warrant for his arrest.



Mr Wiwat was arrested late on Monday afternoon with 160,000 baht he allegedly robbed from the bank in his possession.



Pol Maj Gen Sermpan advised all shops and businesses to install security cameras on their premises. They had proved useful in tracking down criminals, he said.