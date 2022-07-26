Section
Two insurgents killed in southern clash
published : 26 Jul 2022 at 14:49

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Armed soldiers and police are deployed in a community behind the Islamic dawah centre in Sateng Nok area of Muang district, Yala province. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
YALA: Two suspects in security cases were killed in a shootout with security forces in Muang district on Tuesday morning.

Soldiers, police and local officials surrounded a community behind a markaz, or Islamic dawah centre, in tambon Sateng Nok around 6am. They were acting on information insurgents were hiding in the area.

Shortly afterwards, gunfire erupted as they clashed with armed men.

When the shooting stopped, two men named on arrest warrants in security cases were dead. One was found dead on the roof of a house and the other inside a house, an informed source said.

Pol Maj Gen Thinnakorn Rangmart, commander of Yala police, immediately ordered police stations, special operations checkpoints and public service units to be on full alert. He believed insurgents might plan a retaliatory attack.

