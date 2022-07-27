2,747 new Covid cases, 34 more deaths

Youngsters take part in a parade in the opening of the Chang Noi Games, an annual sporting event for schools under City Hall's supervision, at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district on Tuesday when the country logged 2,747 new Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals and 34 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya).

The country registered 34 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,747 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 35 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,828 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Tuesday morning.

All the new 2,747 cases were local cases.

On Tuesday, 2,099 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,219 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,605 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,582,168 Covid-19 cases, including 2,358,733 this year, with 4,526,691 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,258 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,560 so far this year.