Activities at new army park to mark King's birthday
published : 27 Jul 2022 at 13:51
writer: Wassana Nanuam
A religious ceremony and other activities to honour His Majesty the King's birthday were held on Wednesday morning at Tossamintarapirom, a new park built by the army on royally-donated land at Khlong Hok in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.
His Majesty was born on July 28, 1952.
The event was presided over by Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief Gen Narongpan Jitkaewthae.
The religious ceremony was led by Somdej Phra Thirayanmuni, the abbot of Wat Thep Sirintaravas Ratchavoraviharn, and performed by 71 monks from three temples - 31 from Wat Bovornnives Ratchavoraviharn, 20 from Wat Khian Khet and 20 from Wat Sukhantharam.
Other activities would continue until Thursday and include an oath-taking pledge by government officials and the unveiling of the name board, Tossamintarapirom Park.
At the park, the army provided medical services, dental care, haircuts, bicycle repairs and food from a field kitchen for people who took part in the event.
Tossamintarapirom Park was developed on land donated by the KIng, handed over to the army to build a public park so people can closer to nature.
The park has children's playgrounds, places to rest and exercise, and running and cycling tracks. It can also serve as a water retention to prevent flooding and as a centre for learning about the philosophy of economic sufficiency.