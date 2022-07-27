Activities at new army park to mark King's birthday

Somdej Phra Thirayanmuni, the abbot of Wat Thep Sirintaravas Ratchavoraviharn, anoints the name sign at Tossamintarapirom Park, at Khong Hok in Pathum Thani's Thanyaburi district, on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

A religious ceremony and other activities to honour His Majesty the King's birthday were held on Wednesday morning at Tossamintarapirom, a new park built by the army on royally-donated land at Khlong Hok in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

His Majesty was born on July 28, 1952.

The event was presided over by Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief Gen Narongpan Jitkaewthae.

The religious ceremony was led by Somdej Phra Thirayanmuni, the abbot of Wat Thep Sirintaravas Ratchavoraviharn, and performed by 71 monks from three temples - 31 from Wat Bovornnives Ratchavoraviharn, 20 from Wat Khian Khet and 20 from Wat Sukhantharam.



Other activities would continue until Thursday and include an oath-taking pledge by government officials and the unveiling of the name board, Tossamintarapirom Park.

At the park, the army provided medical services, dental care, haircuts, bicycle repairs and food from a field kitchen for people who took part in the event.



Tossamintarapirom Park was developed on land donated by the KIng, handed over to the army to build a public park so people can closer to nature.

The park has children's playgrounds, places to rest and exercise, and running and cycling tracks. It can also serve as a water retention to prevent flooding and as a centre for learning about the philosophy of economic sufficiency.