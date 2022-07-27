Dozens of cars with fake plates, tax stickers impounded

Police examine one of the cars impounded during the recent crackdown on fake licence plates and tax stickers in eight lower northeastern provinces. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police impounded 42 cars with fake licence plates, tax stickers and other registration documents during an operation covering eight lower northeastern provinces.

The eight provinces were Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani, the Provincial Police Region 3 commander told reporters on Wednesday.

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam said that during the recent operation police impounded 42 cars with fake licence plates, tax stickers and registration documents for examination. Forty-three people were arrested for alleged use of fake documents and forgery.



The operation followed a crackdown on frorgers of official documents in Bangkok by the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong said the fake plates, stickers and documents had been found with vehicles used to deliver drugs, illegally harvested protected wood and other illegal goods. They were also used in other crimes.

The vehicles were mostly acquired by the gangs through fraud, customs tax evasion and on the black market.

A set of fake documents for a car cost the 15,000 baht, Pol Lt Gen Somprasong said.

He did not mention the dates of the crackdown.