Sacked JSL Global Media staff get another B1.3m

The Ministry of Labour has agreed to provide 1.3 million baht in financial aid to JSL Global Media Co workers who were abruptly laid off without fair compensation, while the company was ordered to pay 28 million baht to its employees.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin on Wednesday said the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW) has approved compensation for 74 laid-off employees, to be paid out from the employee welfare fund.

They are being given a rate of 30-70 times the minimum wage they were supposed to receive under the Labour Protection Act for a total of 1.31 million baht -- ranging from 9,930 to 23,170 baht each.

The compensation was transferred to employees' bank accounts on July 22.

Mr Suchart said 25 sacked employees asked the Department of Skill Development to allow them to attend a professional course to become baristas.

The Social Security Office (SSO) on Tuesday also paid compensation to 84 of the employees so they could receive unemployment benefits worth 3.77 million baht.

Only two were rejected due to their failure to pay the full contributions, while another is awaiting approval.

DLPW director-general Niyom Songkaew said the company's sacked employees will receive fair protection under the labour law.

The employer has been ordered to pay severance including payments for termination notice in advance and annual leave worth 28.09 million baht with 15% interest payable each year.

Non-compliance will result in legal action.