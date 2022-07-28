Section
1,902 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths
Thailand
1,902 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

published : 28 Jul 2022 at 08:32

writer: Online Reporters

A health worker from Zendai organisation in personal protective equipment takes a swab sample from a boy for a rapid antigen test in Bangkok on Jan 5, 2022. (Reuters photo)
The country registered 1,902 more Covid-19 cases and 32 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with 2,747 new cases and 34 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 1,901 local cases and one imported case.

On Wednesday, 2,129 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,584,070 Covid-19 cases, including 2,360,635 cases this year, with 4,528,820 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,290 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,592 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

