King offers words of wisdom

His Majesty the King delivers a speech to members of the royal family, senior government officials and dignitaries who gathered to wish him a happy birthday at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace on Thursday. (Photo: Royal Household Bureau)

His Majesty the King on Thursday expressed his delight and appreciation for the birthday wishes offered to him, saying their wishes for his happiness and prosperity would only come true if they unite and perform their duties to the best of their ability in the country's and people's interest.

Speaking to royal family members, senior officials led by the parliament president, prime minister and the Supreme Court president in the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall, His Majesty said a series of events occurring both domestically and overseas have affected people's security and livelihoods.

It is necessary for everyone and every sector to have a strong mind, adhere to righteousness and the public interest and stay committed to their duties and responsibilities in order to keep up with the changes, he said.

"I ask all of you here and the Thai public to maintain high morale and to uphold goodness, unity, and honesty. Then happiness and prosperity will be achieved for both the nation and the people," he said.