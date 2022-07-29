Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
King offers words of wisdom
Thailand
General

King offers words of wisdom

published : 29 Jul 2022 at 05:44

newspaper section: News

His Majesty the King delivers a speech to members of the royal family, senior government officials and dignitaries who gathered to wish him a happy birthday at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace on Thursday. (Photo: Royal Household Bureau)
His Majesty the King delivers a speech to members of the royal family, senior government officials and dignitaries who gathered to wish him a happy birthday at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace on Thursday. (Photo: Royal Household Bureau)

His Majesty the King on Thursday expressed his delight and appreciation for the birthday wishes offered to him, saying their wishes for his happiness and prosperity would only come true if they unite and perform their duties to the best of their ability in the country's and people's interest.

Speaking to royal family members, senior officials led by the parliament president, prime minister and the Supreme Court president in the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall, His Majesty said a series of events occurring both domestically and overseas have affected people's security and livelihoods.

It is necessary for everyone and every sector to have a strong mind, adhere to righteousness and the public interest and stay committed to their duties and responsibilities in order to keep up with the changes, he said.

"I ask all of you here and the Thai public to maintain high morale and to uphold goodness, unity, and honesty. Then happiness and prosperity will be achieved for both the nation and the people," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2,480 new Covid cases, 37 more deaths

The country registered 37 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,480 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

07:49
Business

Hefty airfares hinder industry recovery

Surging airfares have become one of the most pressing issues in terms of tourism recovery as only a handful of tourists can afford the hefty price of tours.

06:26
Business

Aviation agencies put on alert for peak season

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Airports of Thailand (AoT) are being told to prepare for a surge of up to 19 million air passengers in the last quarter of this year, Thailand's high tourist season.

06:22