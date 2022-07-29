2 elephants perish at park waterfall

Section
Thailand
published : 29 Jul 2022 at 05:07

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The body of an elephant, aged 3-5 years old, is one of two elephants that died after falling at Heo Narok Waterfall. KHAO YAI NATIONAL PARK
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Khao Yai National Park has closed off access to Heo Narok waterfall after two elephants were found dead after heavy rain a couple of days ago.

Chaiya Huaihongthong, the chief of the national park, said on Thursday that rangers found the first carcass, about three to five years old, floating between rocks at the waterfall.

"Based on our initial findings, we think it came with its herd and there was a flash flood after torrential rain three days ago. The elephant may have fallen directly into the waterfall, or into a stream and then its body was swept into the waterfall," he said.

He said the incident likely occurred on Tuesday or Wednesday. However, due to the strong current, the park could not yet remove the carcass from the scene.

Later on, the rangers found another carcass, this time an adult elephant, he said, adding officials have yet to determine whether the two elephants were related.

To minimise the risk to tourists during the long holiday this weekend, the park has closed off access to the waterfall, according to Mr Chaiya.

He said officials will add more precautionary measures in the park, which now has concrete poles lined up to stop large animals from being swept away.

"We will add more concrete poles to close some gaps and we'll have rangers standing by on rainy days," he said.

