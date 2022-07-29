2,480 new Covid cases, 37 more deaths

A man poses for a picture while being among people receiving Covid-19 vaccination at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district on July 21. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul).

The country registered 37 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,480 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 32 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,902 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Thursday morning.

All the new 2,480 cases were local cases.

On Thursday, 1,853 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,550 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,960 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,586,550 Covid-19 cases, including 2,363,115 this year, with 4,530,673 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,327 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,629 so far this year.