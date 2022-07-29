Section
Pharmacists: End unrestricted growing of cannabis
Thailand
General

published : 29 Jul 2022 at 16:28

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul tries a cannabis-infused drink at the Department of Health Service Support in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
The Rural Pharmacists Club wants the government to stop allowing people to freely grow cannabis, to protect young people.

Club president Supanai Prasertsuk made the call in a statement issued on Friday.

He wrote that the decriminalisation of cannabis on June 9 led to the faster and more widespread use of cannabis for recreation than for medical purposes.

"There are immediate impacts on vulnerable groups of people and the young, while preventative measures are not strong enough and there is confusion on the enforcement of regulations," he said.

Unless the government stopped the free use of cannabis beyond medical use, the impact would continue. 

Therefore, the pharmacists club asked the government to stop the free cultivation of cannabis. It said requirement for growers to register could not control it.

The club also urged the government to adequately monitor and treat people who suffered undesirable effects of intentional and unintentional cannabis use.

