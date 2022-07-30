Tattoos, implants offer clues in Korat body discovery

Police trying to identify murdered man and woman found naked in fresh grave

Workers cover the bodies a man and a woman found in a fresh grave in Chok Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday. The woman had tattoos and silicon breast implants that could help in her identification. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police are hoping that tattoos and microchips in silicon breast implants will help them identify a murdered woman whose body was found buried two days ago with that of a man.

The bodies were found on Thursday evening after a mushroom collector noticed a fresh pile of earth covered with branches at a community forest in tambon Thung Arun in Chok Chai district, about 500 metres off Highway 224.

Village head Thepbancha Saikrathok and other residents who went to investigate dug into the soil and uncovered part of a human body. At that point they called police.

Police and rescue workers dug deeper, uncovering the bodies of a man and a woman buried less than one metre down. The bodies were naked and covered with a layer of cement.

Police said it was likely they had been murdered elsewhere and their bodies brought to the forest and buried.

Pol Col Boonpot Prasertsak, superintendent of the Chok Chai police station, met with investigators on Friday evening to review the evidence and possible clues.

One team was assigned to examine closed-circuit cameras in areas near the grove and along routes to the site. Another team was examining evidence at the scene including the cement covering the bodies, in hopes of finding where it was bought.

Photos of the tattoos have been distributed via various channels in hopes that someone would recognise them and could assist with identification.

The woman had distinctive tattoos — a diamond-studded crown tattoo on her back, a flower tattoo on her right wrist, a Ganesha tattoo and a Japanese-style cat tattoo on her legs, said a police source.

There was high possibility that the dead man might be a foreigner because he had a large-built body. Initial forensic results showed the body was that of a non-Asian man.

Investigators were questioning people in local communities to find out is any families had a foreign son-in-law between 170 and 180cm tall who had gone missing at least three days ago.

Meanwhile, the brand name and microchips in the woman’s breast implants will allow investigators to determine where they came from. They plan to question cosmetic surgery clinics to help with the identification.

The tattoo on the dead woman's back (Photo supplied/Prasit Tangprasert)

The flower tattoo on the woman's right wrist. (Photo supplied/Prasit Tangprasert)