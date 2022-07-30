Stolen Defence Ministry effigy recovered

Man held for theft tells police he wanted to use Kotchasri to help rescue the country

The Kotchasri sculpture is seen at the Defence Technology Institute in Nonthaburi before it was stolen on Wednesday night. Suspected thief Thongchai Saengtrakarn reportedly said he was high on drugs when he took the item. (Photos: The Defence Ministry and the Royal Thai Police)

Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a metal statue of the mythical Kotchasri, a symbol of the Defence Ministry, and have recovered the effigy after it was left in front of a noodle shop.

The suspect was identified as Thongchai Saengtrakarn, a 38-year-old Bangkok resident, police said on Saturday.

During questioning, Mr Thongchai reportedly told investigators that he stole the statue because he wanted it to rescue the country from its troubles.

The suspect also admitted that he was hallucinating after taking drugs when he took the sculpture from its plinth in front of the Defence Technology Institute in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province.

Police said Mr Thongchai later left the statue outside a noodle shop on Lat Phrao Soi 112. The shop owner called police to retrieve the statue, which is now at Wang Thong Lang station.

The effigy was one of a pair installed in front of the Defence Technology Institute. A security guard discovered the theft on Thursday morning and reported it to police.

Surveillance video showed the thief circling about on a motorcycle in front of the institute late Wednesday night. He was wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

The statue was newly sculpted and is about 25 centimetres tall and 20cm wide. The mythical animal has a lion’s body with an elephant’s tusked head and raised trunk.

The suspect was taken to the Investigation Division Provincial Police Region 1 for further questioning and legal proceedings.