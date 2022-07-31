1,664 new Covid patients, 26 more deaths

Holidaymakers relax on Jomthien beach in Pattaya after the government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo: Marine Department)

The country registered 1,664 more Covid-19 cases under treatment and 26 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 1,962 new patients and 32 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 1,663 local cases and one imported case.

As of Saturday, a total of 23,161 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 11,972 in hospitals. The remainder included 316 in hospitel facilities and 10,809 in home/community isolation, according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospital, 925 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation and 420 dependent on ventilators.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 141.57 million doses administered as of Saturday. The government said 82.1% of the population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine, 76.9% at least two shots and 44.5% at least one booster shot.

On Saturday alone, 35,135 vaccine doses were administered — 2,931 as a first shot, 4,072 as a second shot and 28,132 as a booster shot.On Saturday, 2,800 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,590,176 Covid-19 cases, including 2,366,741 cases this year, with 4,535,630 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,385 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,687 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 663,559 in 24 hours to 581.58 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,154 to 6.41 million.