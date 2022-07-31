Section
Thailand
published : 31 Jul 2022 at 09:37

writer: Online Reporters

Nok Air skids off runway, all flights to Chiang Rai cancelled

Nok Air's Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway while landing at the Mae Fah Luang international airport in the northern province of Chiang Rai in heavy rain on Saturday night but nobody was hurt, the airline announced.

According to the announcement issued on Saturday, Nok Air Flight DD108 (Don Mueang - Chiang Rai) with 164 passengers and six crew members departed from Don Mueang airport at 8.03pm and arrived at Mae Fah Luang airport at 9.06pm.

While landing, the aircraft skidded off the runway because of the heavy rain but the pilots managed to safely park the aircraft. All of the passengers and crew members were safely moved to the passenger building. Nobody was injured.

According to the announcement, the company took a good care of the passengers by providing them with snacks and drinks while waiting for the luggage.

An investigation was underway into the incident, it said.

However, some of the passengers posted comments on Facebook, saying that they were not provided with any convenience as announced by the airline.

Nok Air said on Sunday that all flights to Chiang Rai were cancelled.

The Mae Fah Luang airport has issued an announcement to close the runway on Sunday between 6am and 10pm due to the runway accident on Saturday.

As a result, Thai Smile, Thai Vietjet and Thai Air Asia will on Sunday transport their passengers by buses from Mae Fah Luang airport in Chiang Rai to Chiang Mai internation airport in Chiang Mai, from which they can further travel by air to their destinations.

