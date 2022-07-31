Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nok Air skids off runway in Chiang Rai, nobody hurt
Thailand
General

Nok Air skids off runway in Chiang Rai, nobody hurt

published : 31 Jul 2022 at 09:37

writer: Online Reporters

Nok Air's Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway while landing at the Mae Fah Luang international airport in the northern province of Chiang Rai in heavy rain on Saturday night but nobody was hurt, the airline announced.

According to the announcement issued on Saturday, Nok Air Flight DD108 (Don Mueang - Chiang Rai) with 164 passengers and six crew members departed from Don Mueang airport at 8.03pm and arrived at Mae Fah Luang airport at 9.06pm.

While landing, the aircraft skidded off the runway because of the heavy rain but the pilots managed to safely park the aircraft. All of the passengers and crew members were safely moved to the passenger building. Nobody was injured.

According to the announcement, the company took a good care of the passengers by providing them with snacks and drinks while waiting for the luggage.

An investigation was underway into the incident, it said.

However, some of the passengers posted comments on Facebook, saying that they were not provided with any convenience as announced by the airline.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Nok Air skids off runway in Chiang Rai, nobody hurt

Nok Air's Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway while landing at the Mae Fah Luang international airport in the northern province of Chiang Rai in heavy rain on Saturday night but nobody was hurt, the airline announced.

09:37
Thailand

1,664 new Covid cases, 26 more deaths

The country registered 1,664 more Covid-19 cases and 26 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:34
Thailand

Few threats on horizon

The post-censure debate period may pose less of a hassle for the government, with the growing prospect of a return to power of the current coalition parties after the next election, say political scientists.

07:00