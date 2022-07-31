1 killed, another seriously injured in 2 train accidents

A man was killed and another lost both legs in two separate train accidents on Saturday - one in Khon Kaen province in the Northeast and the other in Chon Buri province southeast of Bangkok.

In Khon Kaen, Pol Capt Pianwit Yenya, a deputy chief investigator at Non Sila police station, received a radio report at about 7pm that a man had been struck and killed by a train at a railway crossing at Nano village in Non Sila district.



Police arrived to find the man, aged 40-50, lying dead near the rail track. The man was wearing a blue T-shirt and black trousers, and the body was crushed and mutilated.

According to a police investigation, the train from Bangkok was heading for Khon Kaen when the driver saw the man trip and fall over the rail track. The driver was unable to stop the train before it ran over him.



The man was still unidentified as no documents were found on his person.



In Chon Buri, an unidentified man, aged about 40, had both legs severed by a train at Moo 12 village in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.



The accident occurred at about 4.30pm and involved an express train that had just departed from Phlu Ta Luang station in Sattahip district, heading for Bangkok.



The train driver told police and State Railway of Thailand (SRT) investigators that he saw the man placing both legs across the rail track from a distance away, but was unable to stop the train in time.



The driver said that after he brought the train to a halt and investigated, the man was still alive. He called rescuers for help.



Police said they would have to wait for the wounded man to be able to answer questions before they could conclude the investigation.