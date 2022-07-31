One killed, another seriously injured in two train accidents

A man was killed and another had both legs cut off in two separate train accidents - one in Khon Kaen province in the Northeast and the other in Chon Buri province southeast of Bangkok on Saturday afternoon.

In Khon Kaen, Pol Capt Pianwit Yenya, a deputy chief investigator at Non Sila police station, received a radio report at about 7pm that a man was hit and killed by a train at a railway crossing at Nano village in Non Sila district.



Police rushed to the scene and found the man aged 40-50, wearing a blue T-shirt and black trousers, lying dead near the rail track. The body was crushed and badly mutilated.



From a police investigation, the train from Bangkok was heading for Khon Kaen when the driver saw the man who suddenly tripped and fell over the rail track. The driver was unable to stop the train, causing it to run over the man, crushing him to death.



The man was still unidentified as there were no documents left on him.



In Chon Buri, an unidentified man, aged about 40, had his both legs cut off after being crushed by a train at Moo 12 village in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.



The accident occurred at about 4.30pm involving an express train which had just departed from Phlu Ta Luang station in Sattahip district, heading for Bangkok.



The train driver told police and State Railway of Thailand (SRT) investigators that he saw the man placing his both legs across the rail track from a distance away but was unable to stop the train in time and the train ran over him.



The driver said when he managed to stop the train to take a look, the man was still alive. He called rescuers for help.



Police could not yet conclude the investigation, as the wounded man was still unable to testify.